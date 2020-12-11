UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse

UPDATE 12/9/2020 @ 10:30 p.m.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19/WSAZ) - Three people have been taken to the hospital and two are still missing after a collapse at a power plant. Both of the missing are from eastern Kentucky, according to family.

The collapse happened around 8:30 Wednesday morning at one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52.

The search for the two missing men was called off Wednesday night. It is set to resume at 7 a.m. Thursday. FOX19, a Gray affiliate in Cincinnati, reports it has become a recovery mission.

Investigators say the building that collapsed was due to be demolished on Monday.

According to the Adams County Sheriff, one person was flown to the hospital after being rescued. Officials say the victim was conscious.

Sheriff Kim Rogers says, “You have to think of the families. There’s two families out there that have got two loved ones in that building somewhere. You have to feel for those people. I could not imagine what’s going through their minds knowing they have a family member or a loved one in there and not knowing if they’re alive or dead. It’s just a tragedy.”

WSAZ has been told that one of the two who are missing is from Boyd County. According to a family member, Jamie Fitzgerald is among the missing.

Jamie Fitzgerald (WSAZ, Jamie Fitzgerald's family)

Doug Gray, the other missing man is from Greenup County, Kentucky, his family tells us.

Doug Gray (WSAZ with permission from family)

Rescue crews from Columbus and Cincinnati were on the scene all day, working late into the night to try and locate the men in the rubble.

The building was formerly a coal-fired generating station that opened in 1982. It closed a few years ago.

There’s no word on what caused the collapse.

UPDATE: 12/9/2020 1:57 p.m.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19/WSAZ) - Two people have been found and three are missing after a collapse of a power plant.

It happened around 8:30 Wednesday morning during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The sheriff says the two who were found are in stable condition. Deputies say they have made contact with one of the three who are missing.

WSAZ’s crew at the scene says there are helicopters on scene.

UPDATE: 12/9/2020 12:30 p.m.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is hospitalized and three workers are unaccounted for in the collapse of power plant in Adams County Wednesday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The collapse occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The sheriff said he did not have details yet about the extent of injuries to the worker who was rescued from the collapse and taken to the hospital.

Multiple rescue crews remain on scene searching for the other workers with more crews on the way, the sheriff said.

Hamilton County Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Task Force is part of that response, dispatchers confirm.

Adams County requested their assistance, and Hamilton County dispatchers said they paged task force members to go shortly after 9 a.m.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance are heading to the scene as well, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor.

“It could be some time before I will have any further information,” said the spokesman, Scott Allen.

If OSHA launches an investigation, they will determine if work at the time of the collapse complied with all federal rules.

They typically interview all potential witnesses, employees and employers as they work to determine if all OSHA standards and regulations were followed.

OSHA has up to six months by law to complete their investigation. If regulations were violated, they can impose fines.

U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation: “Please join me in praying for the safety of all those involved.”

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Multiple workers are unaccounted for in the collapse of a former power plant in Adams County, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The collapse occurred at the closed Killen Generating Station, a dispatcher confirmed.

It was reported about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The dispatcher said she was not sure how any workers are unaccounted for.

