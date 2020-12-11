Two systems arrive this weekend bringing rain, wintry mix

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches the mountains. Overnight lows look to only drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. That cloud cover should keep us pretty warm tonight.

The Weekend

A cold front arrives Saturday bringing scattered showers to the mountains. This front will also bring breezy conditions back to the mountains. Winds could gust 20-30 MPH at times. If you have any outdoor Christmas decorations tie them down or bring some of those loose objects inside. Highs will be near 60 with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s. We will start to dry out Saturday night into Sunday.

We should be dry for most of the day Sunday. Highs will be near 50. Another system to our south will bring us some rain later Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s so that rain could turn into a wintry mix heading into Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

It might be a messy commute Monday morning. However, we have been warm over the past few days so it’ll be hard for the rain/snow mix to stick to the roads. Highs will get into the lower 40s Monday, so that wintry mix will turn into rain by the afternoon hours. Right now, I don’t think we see really any snow or any accumulation. It will really depend on those temperatures. We will watch this system closely over the next few days.

We will see some sunshine Tuesday with highs getting into the mid-40s and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Another system moves in Wednesday bringing us a better chance of seeing some snow. Highs will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s. If we see that moisture stick around into the evening hours Wednesday, we might see some accumulation. Of course, there is plenty of time for this forecast to change!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.