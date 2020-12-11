Advertisement

Tinsel Trail in Louisa hopeful to bring holiday cheer to the community

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The city of Louisa is spreading Christmas Cheer with a new tradition: Tinsel Trail.

Tinsel Trail is made up of 87 Christmas trees lining Madison Street to Main Street Park.

Mitch Castle, the event organizer, says the idea came to him overnight.

“We need hope in 2020. Hope is here, and that’s what we want to portray here in Louisa,” Castle said of his inspiration.

While the pandemic has altered many activities, Castle says this is the perfect opportunity for families to social distance.

“This is is something that all families can enjoy,” he said. “If someone wants to decorate a tree and they don’t have ornaments, we’ll provide them! Get down here and decorate, enjoy this beautiful season.”

Community members and businesses donated money to buy the trees, with one of those trees even finding a greater purpose.

“A Mom with her children came up and said, ‘Can we decorate a tree.?’ I said absolutely. She said, ‘Do we need our own ornaments?’ I said, well if you have some, that would be great. But if not we can provide them. She said, ‘I wasn’t able to get a tree this year for my kids,’ ” Castle said “So we hauled one to her and took it to her house. That’s what it’s all about. We don’t need these trees. That’s what Christmas is all about.”

While that tree found a new owner, the others will keep on giving by becoming part of the homes of others.

“After the season is over, they will go to our wildlife folks and be sunk in our lakes. They are going back to be able to provide habitat back for our fishes,” Castle said.

With 87 trees total, there are still plenty that need decorated. Castle invites anyone to visit Main Street Park and decorate a tree of their own.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear believes COVID-19 is slowing, but numbers are still too high
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Wednesday
Woman killed in Perry County fire identified
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases in one day

Latest News

(Pixabay)
Kentucky’s long-term care facilities prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccine
A Louisville shipping hub will play a critical role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Louisville’s UPS shipping hub to play major role in COVID vaccine distribution
Long-time Clay County educator dies from COVID-19, family remembers her life and legacy
Long-time Clay County educator dies from COVID-19, family remembers her life and legacy
The coroner identified the victim as Jordan Ledford.
Couple asks for driver involved in deadly Madison Co. crash to come forward