Several businesses, restaurants under boil water advisory in Hazard

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.(AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A water line break has left multiple businesses under a boil water advisory.

Officials with the City of Hazard told WYMT in a news release the advisory includes Village Lane, Dawahare Drive and Ridgeview Drive. It affects around 200 customers including the Hazard Village Shopping Center, the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center and all restaurants on that side of town.

It is in effect until further notice.

