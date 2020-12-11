Several businesses, restaurants under boil water advisory in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A water line break has left multiple businesses under a boil water advisory.

Officials with the City of Hazard told WYMT in a news release the advisory includes Village Lane, Dawahare Drive and Ridgeview Drive. It affects around 200 customers including the Hazard Village Shopping Center, the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center and all restaurants on that side of town.

It is in effect until further notice.

