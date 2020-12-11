Advertisement

SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024

CBS has been airing the league’s Saturday afternoon centerpiece game and football championship since 1996
SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.
SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.(Dale Zanine | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -The Southeastern Conference’s signature mid-afternoon Saturday game will move from CBS to ABC starting in 2024. It is part of a new 10-year contract with ESPN and the powerhouse football league. The deal makes ESPN the exclusive media rights holder of SEC football and men’s basketball. It ends the SEC’s relationship with CBS after three decades. CBS has been airing the league’s Saturday afternoon centerpiece game and football championship since 1996. The SEC championship game will also air on ABC.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Update: Victim identified in deadly Johnson County shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases in one day
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Hwy. 15 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash.
Update: Hwy. 15 in Knott County reopens following crash
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Marlena Hurt

Latest News

Terrence Clarke takes a contested layup vs. Georgia Tech in Kentucky's 79-62 loss.
Kentucky vs. UCLA will now tip off at 2 P.M.
KHSAA football
KHSAA Playoffs – State Semifinal Round
Wednesday marked the start to the girl's Sweet Sixteen. A day where tough decisions have been...
KHSAA keeps start date for basketball season the same, alters Sweet Sixteen window
Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points
Blair Green scores career high in No. 9 Kentucky win over Marshall, 79-45
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports schedule