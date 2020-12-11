‘Remember the reason for the season’: The story of Jesus’ birth on display in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Faith Assembly of God in London is not letting the pandemic stop its Christmas tradition. The church is hosting a live drive-thru nativity scene.

“It is amazing as you top the hill. It is like you are transformed back 2,000 years ago,” said participant and children’s pastor, Misty Watkins.

Thursday night was the first of three nights the church is hosting the event. Cars lined up for more than a quarter-mile, waiting to come through.

“It automatically takes them back to the times and the places and it just builds up the excitement and the enthusiasm as the story is being told,” said Lola Reed, a volunteer.

The Christmas story is played on 99.1 FM so as the cars drive-in, they can listen to the story and see what they hear.

“Honestly as you hear the narration being played in your car, it is like you forget you actually feel like you’re in Bethlehem,” said Watkins.

Cars see the whole story unfold, all leading up to the final scene.

“As you round the corner, you’re going to see something that reminds you of peace and joy and quietness and that is the birth of Jesus,” said Watkins.

Watkins says the church wants to show the community that even though 2020 has been chaotic, the Christmas story stays consistent and the reason for the season still rings true.

“So much is going on around us that some of us just need to take a few minutes and slow everything down and that’s what we hope that this is for people that they can find the true meaning of the season. The reason for the season,” she said.

The event took several weeks to set up and decorate.

About 100 people from the church are participating in the nativity scene. Each person is screened for COVID-19 and temperatures are taken. Everyone in the event also is required to wear a mask.

The Nativity will be on display Friday and Saturday at the church beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending when there are no more cars to come through.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.