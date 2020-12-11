Advertisement

Positivity rate falls below nine percent Friday as Gov. Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The state’s positivity rate fell below nine percent on Friday as Governor Beshear announces the state is making progress with the virus.

The Governor’s Office reported 3,691 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total up to 217,120 cases.

The positivity rate’s decline continued for an eighth day down to 8.86%.

“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”

Governor Beshear also reported 22 new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 2,168.

3,082,640 tests have been administered so far, and 31,087 Kentuckians have recovered.

KYCOVID INFO 12/11
KYCOVID INFO 12/11(WYMT)

As of Friday, 118 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The only counties not in the red zone are Menifee and Owsley.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Update: Victim identified in deadly Johnson County shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases in one day
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Hwy. 15 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash.
Update: Hwy. 15 in Knott County reopens following crash
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Marlena Hurt

Latest News

COVID19
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one death Friday
Are health departments seeing post Thanksgiving COVID-19 case surge
Are health departments seeing post Thanksgiving COVID-19 case surge?
Lincoln Co. High School principal says parents are being surveyed to see what they want to take...
Lincoln County schools survey parents about returning to in-person learning
ACT Test Logo
ACT testing at Leslie County High School Canceled due to COVID-19 concerns