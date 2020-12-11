Positivity rate falls below nine percent Friday as Gov. Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The state’s positivity rate fell below nine percent on Friday as Governor Beshear announces the state is making progress with the virus.

The Governor’s Office reported 3,691 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total up to 217,120 cases.

The positivity rate’s decline continued for an eighth day down to 8.86%.

“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”

Governor Beshear also reported 22 new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 2,168.

3,082,640 tests have been administered so far, and 31,087 Kentuckians have recovered.

As of Friday, 118 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The only counties not in the red zone are Menifee and Owsley.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

