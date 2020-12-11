Advertisement

Police looking for person supposedly stole utility trailer

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who they say stole a utility trailer.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who they say stole a utility trailer.
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a 7 by 14 black colored utility trailer with a rear gate.

The theft happened off Rough Creek Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 12th.

Surveillance video captured images of the thief at the scene.

If you recognize the truck in the picture above or have any other information about the theft, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

