Police looking for person supposedly stole utility trailer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a 7 by 14 black colored utility trailer with a rear gate.

The theft happened off Rough Creek Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 12th.

Surveillance video captured images of the thief at the scene.

If you recognize the truck in the picture above or have any other information about the theft, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

