PMC ‘ready, willing and able’ to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccines

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Pikeville Medical Center is preparing to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations next week.

During a news conference Friday, officials with PMC announced that the facility has completed all of the required steps to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and expect to see the first 975 vaccines delivered by December 15. The vaccine was given the green light by an FDA advisory panel this week and officials with the hospital say they have been preparing for its arrival for months.

Representatives from PMC completed all of the necessary paperwork and purchased additional ultra-cold storage to keep the vaccines shelved, making them one of 11 hospitals in Kentucky to be approved for the emergency Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. And while the exact logistics for the next phases of the vaccines are yet to be determined, officials say the hospital is ready for the first wave, which will benefit healthcare workers on the frontline.

CEO Donovan Blackburn said he has been in contact with the state and the hospital is “ready, willing, and able” to be one of the first in the state to administer the vaccine to its people, assuming the FDA sides with its panel and allows the release of the vaccine.

The hospital is currently treating 55 patients for COVID-19, with 15 in the ICU. According to CEO Donovan Blackburn, the vaccines will help keep the front-line workers safe as they treat those patients and make sure they can still treat the other patients without putting them at risk.

Based on an internal survey, Blackburn said the hospital staff is split 60-40 with the majority saying they would be interested in the vaccine. Since it is still considered an emergency-use vaccine and is not licensed, officials say many people plan to wait until more information is available. Blackburn said the hospital understands that decision and will not require employees to be vaccinated.

From the first round of vaccines, PMC will send 200 to King’s Daughters in Floyd County, in a partnership that Blackburn said is important in PMC’s dedication to keeping the region healthy.

The second round of vaccines is expected one week after the first is delivered. According to Blackburn, he believes all of the PMC employees who want to be vaccinated will have the opportunity in the next three weeks. After that, Blackburn said the hospital will work with other healthcare providers and officials to complete the next phases of vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. So, once administered, a card will be given to keep a record and make sure people receive both shots. Like any vaccine, officials say there will likely be side effects. But PMC Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said he hopes to eliminate any concerns that the vaccine introduces your body to COVID-19 or changes your DNA in any way. He said both of those claims are false.

Pfizer is one of several different vaccines entering the market and it is not yet known when a vaccine will be officially licensed but Dr. Al Akhrass said this is like a small sign of better days ahead. He said having several options for vaccination on the market will only be a good thing as it provides more access to people in need once they are available to the general public.

While vaccines are being introduced, medical professionals insist that the same line of defense people have been encouraged to follow- like wearing masks, social distancing, and good hygiene- should still remain a point of focus.

