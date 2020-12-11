More than 20 people charged in Knox County drug bust

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that undercover investigations yielded 22 meth trafficking arrests across the county.

48-year-old Doug Asher, 40-year-old James Baker, 41-year-old Julia D. Brock, 29-year-old Dean Clark, 42-year-old Crystal Edwards, 30-year-old Jeremy Hubbard, 27-year-old Jimmy Lunsford, 33-year-old Chris Mason, 34-year-old Bo McVey, 30-year-old Jennifer K. Mills, 52-year-old Tony L. Moore, 40-year-old Brian Osborne, 53-year-old Shelly M. Rose, 41-year-old Michael Sproles, and 27-year-old Derrick Woolum were all charged with meth trafficking as a result of the investigations.

Additionally, 42-year-old Jackie Smith from Mooresville, North Carolina was charged with possession of meth, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and fourth-degree assault. 38-year-old Jennifer Downer and 27-year-old Ashley Crawford were also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

51-year-old Frank Hammons and 53-year-old Terry Prince were arrested and charged with possession of oxycodone.

22-year-old Freedom Bowling and 25-year-old William Hubbard were also arrested for contempt of court.

The arrests stemmed from undercover investigations known as Operation Winter Frost. The investigations also uncovered heroin, meth, suboxone, oxycodone, marijuana, various prescription medications and more than $20,000 in cash, as well as several firearms belonging to convicted felons.

Officers from the Barbourville City Police as well as the DEA and Operation UNITE also assisted in the investigation.

All 22 were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

