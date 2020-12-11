Advertisement

Men arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Laurel County

Deandre Gaither & Alexander Amey
Deandre Gaither & Alexander Amey(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday morning following a traffic stop.

They say they stopped 21-year-old Alexander Amey and 43-year-old Deandre Lamonta Gaither, both from Atlanta, Georgia, in a black Dodge Durango weaving on I-75 north of London and found both of them to be under the influence.

Deandre Lamonta Gaither was charged with public intoxication and trafficking in marijuana.

Alexander Amey was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in marijuana, and failure of nonowner operator to maintain required insurance.

Both men were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

