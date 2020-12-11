Louisville’s UPS shipping hub to play major role in COVID vaccine distribution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville shipping hub will play a critical role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. UPS on Thursday announced its plans to distribute the vaccine as soon as the FDA grants Pfizer emergency use authorization.

“The preparation for this has been intense, we have been at this for months planning, putting the right people the right technology in place. At this point, UPS is 100% ready to go. When the FDA issues its emergency authorizations for the vaccine it’s going to hit our network and we’re going to start delivering immediately,” UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer said.

Thursday, UPS shipped more than 1,000 boxes containing vaccine administration kits to all 50 states. The kits were sorted at UPS Worldport overnight and delivered Thursday morning with Norton Healthcare in Louisville among the first locations in the country to receive two boxes full of them.

Mayer explained that delivering the kits was the first step of a three-step process.

“The vaccination kits go out first, then the actual vaccine once it’s approved will go out, then finally a day later UPS will ship 40 pounds of dry ice to sites that don’t have the super cold freezers so they can re-ice their shipment until they can actually be administered. UPS is actually making dry ice itself, more than 24,000 lbs. per day.”

Mayer said UPS will handle the shipment of every vaccine administration kit across the country but only half the shipments of the first approved vaccine. UPS will deliver 50% of Pfizer’s vaccine, primarily to the eastern part of the country, while other companies will deliver the rest to the west.

“We’ve informed all of our drivers across the country what’s in those boxes and how important it is,” Mayer said. “Our goal is to have 100% accuracy in delivering those packages on time.”

UPS recently opened a healthcare command center in Louisville to track vaccine shipments and troubleshoot any issues.

“Tracking all of those packages from origin to delivery. The moment it looks like there might be some kind of issue, weather, some kind of mechanical problem, we have people real-time looking at those shipments, coming up with back up plans to ensure that those shipments are delivered as they should be,” Mayer said.

Pfizer’s vaccine will have a GPS tracker within each shipment, temperature will also be monitored along the way. Mayer said each shipment will be secure but would not elaborate on what security measures will be taken.

UPS has seen increased volume amid the pandemic and holiday shipments have only added to the workload. Mayer expressed confidence in the shipping company’s ability to handle the logistical challenge of distributing the vaccine.

“UPS is ready for this, we have capacity set aside in our system. More capacity than we think we’ll need so that whatever the manufacturers send us, whatever the government asks us to do, we have the capacity to do it,” Mayer said.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.