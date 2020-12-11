Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one death Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Jackson County’s 19th death. The death was a 74-year-old woman. The county also reported one new case and one probable case bringing the total to 442 with 112 of those active. Clay County reported six new cases and two probable cases bringing the total to 1,016 with 404 of those active. Rockcastle County reported four new cases and five probable cases bringing the total to 535 with 107 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 1,495 with 137 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 22 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,513 with 213 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 36 new cases bringing the total to 1,790 with 376 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 39 new cases bringing the total to 2,982 with 1,133 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 549 with 103 of those active.

