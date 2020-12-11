Lincoln County schools survey parents about returning to in-person learning

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Parents are being surveyed in some school districts about possible plans to return children to classrooms in January.

Lincoln County has had virtual instruction most of the school year so far and there is just one more week of instruction before the holiday break. But when school starts back, educations are hopeful there can be at least one option of having children back in the classrooms.

“I really feel like we are ready. We have guidelines in place. We’ve had guidelines in place since August. We are ready to get our kids back. Get them bask as safely as we can,” said Michael Godbey with Lincoln County High School.

Parents are being asked to consider one of three options. The options are to return to in-person if COVID-19 restrictions allow it, virtual logging on or limited availability to the online learning platform or a hybrid plan of two days a week in the classroom and three days at home.

“And we have talked about even doing a group Monday and Tuesday, a deep clean on Wednesday, and a group on Thursday and Friday,” said Godbey.

Godbey says from parents and students he has spoken with, the majority of them say they want to return to the classroom.

“I think the kids I’ve spoken to personally that are ready to come back. They are ready to get back in the building,” said Godbey.

Many parents are struggling with the new normal of at home learning and the principal says motivating kids is tough.

“It’s hard for kids, especially high school kids to be motivated at home. They have distractions and other interests,” said Godbey.

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to lay out new guidelines for a return next week.

Whether it is in-person or still virtual, all instruction will resume after the holidays on January 5th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.