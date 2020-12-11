Advertisement

Lincoln County schools survey parents about returning to in-person learning

Lincoln Co. High School principal says parents are being surveyed to see what they want to take...
Lincoln Co. High School principal says parents are being surveyed to see what they want to take place in second half of school year, as far as in person or virtual, says most parents tell him they want their kids back in the classroom.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Parents are being surveyed in some school districts about possible plans to return children to classrooms in January.

Lincoln County has had virtual instruction most of the school year so far and there is just one more week of instruction before the holiday break. But when school starts back, educations are hopeful there can be at least one option of having children back in the classrooms.

“I really feel like we are ready. We have guidelines in place. We’ve had guidelines in place since August. We are ready to get our kids back. Get them bask as safely as we can,” said Michael Godbey with Lincoln County High School.

Parents are being asked to consider one of three options. The options are to return to in-person if COVID-19 restrictions allow it, virtual logging on or limited availability to the online learning platform or a hybrid plan of two days a week in the classroom and three days at home.

“And we have talked about even doing a group Monday and Tuesday, a deep clean on Wednesday, and a group on Thursday and Friday,” said Godbey.

Godbey says from parents and students he has spoken with, the majority of them say they want to return to the classroom.

“I think the kids I’ve spoken to personally that are ready to come back. They are ready to get back in the building,” said Godbey.

Many parents are struggling with the new normal of at home learning and the principal says motivating kids is tough.

“It’s hard for kids, especially high school kids to be motivated at home. They have distractions and other interests,” said Godbey.

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to lay out new guidelines for a return next week.

Whether it is in-person or still virtual, all instruction will resume after the holidays on January 5th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Update: Victim identified in deadly Johnson County shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases in one day
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Hwy. 15 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash.
Update: Hwy. 15 in Knott County reopens following crash
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Marlena Hurt

Latest News

COVID19
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one death Friday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Positivity rate falls below nine percent Friday as Gov. Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases
Are health departments seeing post Thanksgiving COVID-19 case surge
Are health departments seeing post Thanksgiving COVID-19 case surge?
ACT Test Logo
ACT testing at Leslie County High School Canceled due to COVID-19 concerns