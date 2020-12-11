Law enforcement officer pens anonymous ‘thank you’ letter to public

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The last two weeks have not been easy for members of law enforcement, as they mourn the death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

Officer Johnson, 28, was shot in the line of duty on December 1. Her wound was fatal. She was laid to rest Tuesday, December 8, after donating her organs.

Officers from around our region, and in some cases from several states away, came to her funeral.

The public also worked to show their support as well.

From lining the streets to holding signs, flags, to pulling over and waiting as a procession of more than 700 cruisers escorted Cassie and her family to the cemetery, the public showed support for all of the officers.

It has one officer, who wishes to remain anonymous, wanting to say a public thank you for helping them through a difficult time.

That officer, wrote a letter and shared it with WSAZ.

Here it is:

As police officers, from the beginning, we’re trained to respond to calls and remain emotionless. Through time, this makes us numb to just about everything we see.

When someone is going through tragedy, they need that rock that calmly attempts to shed some type of light on their situation. That’s what we do. It’s not that we are robots or that we don’t have feelings. It’s simply that we want to help you. We don’t like to see people hurt. And when you’re having one of the worst days of your life, you can look to us for that help, because we’re there for you. We’re standing in the face of tragedy, unruffled and ready to do what needs to be done to help you.

December 8, 2020 was one of the most somber days of my life and I know I’m not alone in that statement. I don’t know that my heart has ever been so heavy. As I sat in the Charleston Convention Center and unsuccessfully tried to fight back tears, I looked around and saw hundreds of my brothers and sisters in blue doing the same. Patrolman Johnson was not only one of a kind in uniform, but she was a rare human being, a truly genuine person. I know I’ll never understand the reason why something so bad would happen to someone so full of life, but I also know that it’s not for me to understand.

As we all walked to our cruisers to escort our sister in her final ride, I thought to myself, “Who do WE turn to? Who is going to help US through this?”

The streets were filled with blue lights as the procession began and what happened next is something that I will never forget for as long as I live. We made our way across the Quarrier street bridge and we were blown away by what we saw. Countless people stood on the streets to pay their respects to our fallen hero. Flags, signs, salutes and waves. You lined the entire path to her final resting place on that cold day. So much love, support and gratitude. Let me just say, that meant more to Cassie’s family and every police officer in attendance than you will ever know.

Again most of us attempted to fight back the tears but lost the battle. However, these tears were much different. These tears were tears of relief, as I had come to the answer of my previous question “Who is going to help US through this?” The answer was you. You let us have that moment to not be ok and you held us up. You did so as the very community that Patrolman Johnson laid down her life for and we all should be proud of that.

From the bottom of my heart, I am forever thankful for you and the love you showed. Thank you for showing Patrolman Johnson’s family just how appreciated she was and how many lives she touched. Thank you for holding us up in the moment we thought evil had completely won. In today’s world it was completely unexpected but with tragedy comes triumph.

To the citizens that surrounded us with love in the day we needed it most, thank you.

-Anonymous LEO

