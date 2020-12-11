Kentucky’s long-term care facilities prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long-term care facilities in Kentucky are expected to begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine in less than two weeks.

Those locations already are preparing for that, figuring out who wants to get the vaccine among staff and residents, and having them sign consent forms required by vaccine providers.

Betsy Johnson, President of the Kentucky Association of Healthcare Facilities, said the commonwealth’s skilled nursing facilities are partnering with CVS and Walgreens. She added that those companies have now been assigned which facilities they’ll be working with.

They will begin to distribute the vaccine via onsite clinics at long-term care homes on Dec. 21.

Johnson said it’s a sigh of relief, as 66 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky have been in the long-term care setting.

“There’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine,” Johnson said. “I can tell you I was watching what was happening in the United Kingdom, seeing those elders get the vaccine.”

Johnson acknowledged the fight to keep residents safe is far from over.

“I know we’re not out of the woods yet because it’s very clear to us that even though we’re going to start vaccinating individuals that both work and live in long-term care settings, we’re going to still have to be donning our PPE,” she said. “We’re going to still have to test frequently, which we’ve been doing.”

Skilled-nursing facilities were facing a staff shortage heading into the pandemic.

Johnson said she hopes those healthcare workers see that they’re appreciated and valuable as they, and their patients, are among the first to receive the vaccine.

