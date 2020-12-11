Kentucky vs. UCLA will now tip off at 2 P.M.

(WYMT) - Kentucky’s matchup against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic will now tip-off at 2 p.m. ET.

Originally slated for 4:15 p.m. ET, event organizers have decided to switch Kentucky’s tip-off time against UCLA with North Carolina’s original tip time against Ohio State on Dec. 19. The Tar Heels and Buckeyes will now start their game no earlier than 4:15 p.m. ET.

The game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, with both matchups set to air on CBS Sports.

