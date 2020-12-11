Johnson County businesses want you to shop at ‘Home for the Holidays’

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The words “home for the holidays” are taking on a new meaning this year as people work to socially distance during the pandemic. But businesses in Paintsville hope to give it another meaning, encouraging people to also keep their money at home this holiday season.

The Paintsville/Johnson County Chamber of Commerce worked with 21 local businesses to host a “Home for the Holidays” Christmas-themed storefront contest. The stores created their own holiday scenes in windows and front areas of their spaces and the community voted to find the winner. An idea that organizers say was all about highlighting the businesses.

“They’ve all suffered greatly with traffic flow- with lack of being able to provide the services they normally provide,” said Chamber President Mark McKenzie. “They’ve had to adapt in so many ways. And, so, we’ve been trying to find ways to which we can help promote our local businesses.”

According to McKenzie, the idea was a refreshing change of pace in a time of concern for small business owners.

“It’s renewed a little interest, I think, in some of the businesses,” he said. “We’ve got businesses participating in this that you don’t have not really participated in some of our programs in the past. Just a different environment right now.”

Chamber VP Judy Daniel said the point of the project was not just to pick a winner, but to highlight the businesses in the area and show people what they can do with their money by spending it in their communities.

“Our small businesses are not excluded from the effect of the pandemic. So, we really hope people will choose to spend their dollars locally,” she said.

A winner will be announced Friday, receiving a curated package valued at $2,000 but the stores will continue to invite shoppers to check out their holiday scenes in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.