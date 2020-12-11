Funeral arrangements made for teen killed in crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the funeral arrangements for a teenager with Eastern Kentucky ties killed in a Madison County crash.

Jordan Ledford, 18, died December 5th when he was thrown from his car during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Ledford lived in Richmond, but was born in Pineville and lived in Harlan County when he was younger.

The family will have a private service on Saturday, December 12th at the New Covenant Cawood Church of God in Harlan County.

