Fight involving child leads to charges in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people are in jail after an argument turns violent in Martin County.

On Thursday night, deputies were called to Dempsey Housing in Warfield for a domestic disturbance. Once police got to the scene, they found the group, some of them with minor injuries.

According to a citation, Donald Wiley came to an apartment at the complex to drop off some Christmas presents and allegedly tried to kidnap his daughter who was inside. Wiley’s brother, Scottie Thompson, told police Wiley tried to stab him during the incident. The citation states Thompson did have some cuts on his left arm.

Police say during all of this, two women at the home, Kendra Davis, who is the child’s mother and Ryan Marcum, Wiley’s girlfriend, started attacking each other. Marcum told deputies when Donald picked up the child, Davis attacked him. The citation states once Wiley gave Davis the little girl, she then turned on Marcum. Marcum told police she fought back, defending herself. Officials say Marcum had marks and bruises on her arms, neck and legs, allegedly caused by the fight with Davis.

Davis, on the other hand, told deputies Wiley attacked her when she tried to stop him from taking the child. In the citation, she told police Wiley bit her on the hand during the altercation.

We’re told Child Protective Services was called. No word on what happened to the child of if she was injured.

Wiley, Thompson, Marcum and Davis were all arrested and taken to the Big Sandy Detention Center on assault charges.

