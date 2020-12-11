Bowling Green business owner ‘giving back’ by sponsoring homeless with jobs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to COVID-19 many families are struggling this year, but those who are homeless or living on the streets know this experience all too well.

“We don’t know other people’s circumstances, we don’t know where they come from, or anything like that,” said Alex.

Alex Sewell is a veteran and also the owner of Southern Touch Lawn and Landscapes, while at a stoplight with his eight-year-old son, his son began to ask questions about the homeless--questions that sparked an idea that became reality.

“I thought, well, you know if we’re going to talk about this and make this an issue, then why don’t we figure out a way to help change or to make an impact in some way,” said Alex.

And so he did, Alex had signs made. His idea was to sponsor someone who was homeless and then, Alex met Ian.

“We’re not handing out anything, they’re earning, they’re earning, you know, what they get. So for the day, they hold this sign and we sponsor them. And then at the end of the day, I pick up my sign and I give them money,” said Alex.

Alex said Ian was the first person that he had the opportunity to meet. Alex says Ian told him it was his first day asking for money.

“I said well, I’ve got an opportunity for you. He loved it, you know, he was all about it. I said I’ll be back at three o’clock. I came back at three o’clock, to pick up the sign. And he said, Man, do you care if I keep this? And I said, Well, I guess not, why do you want it? He said I want to work tomorrow. Which was not my plan, necessarily, you know, to use the same guy, two days in a row, but you know, I’m not gonna turn that down. So he said, I also need another one because there’s another guy down the road that wants one,” said Alex.

This story.. doesn’t end there!

“The cool part about this is last night, I probably had 10 other business owners that are friends of mine, that reached out and wanted to do the same thing. So I do think this could turn into something I think, you know, these guys were basically just giving them the opportunity, guys or girls, an opportunity to, to earn, you know, to earn their keep and be sponsored by a local business. So it’s cool. It’s a partnership,” said Alex.

13 News will continue to follow this story in the coming weeks to see the impact this kind gesture has made on our community.

