Advertisement

Attorney General’s office helps prevent rate increases for Bell County water customers

(KY3)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office recently stepped in to help save a lot of people in one Southeastern Kentucky county thousands of dollars.

According to a news release from the AG’s office, the Office of Rate Intervention (ORI) met with the Public Service Commission asking them to amend a suggested rate increase from Water Service Kentucky.

The original proposed increase of 38.32% would have taken the average monthly bill for customers, including 6,000 of them in Bell County, from $28.68 to $41.81.

Through expert testimony, attorneys from ORI were able to convince the PSC the increase was too much.

“Water Service Kentucky requested water utility rate increases that would significantly burden Kentuckians who are already struggling financially due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Attorney General Cameron in the release.

Earlier this month, the PSC approved a rate increase that will only add $4.45 a month to bills.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Man arrested in deadly Johnson County Shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases in one day
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Hwy. 15 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash.
Update: Hwy. 15 in Knott County reopens following crash
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Marlena Hurt

Latest News

160 new jobs coming to Southwest Virginia in January
The scene outside Heritage Hall nursing home, which has 33 reported COVID deaths, in early...
Virginia’s largest nursing home COVID outbreak underway in Wise County
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue...
Several businesses, restaurants under boil water advisory in Hazard
COVID-19 vaccines
Kentucky prepares for COVID-19 vaccine shipments