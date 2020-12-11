Attorney General’s office helps prevent rate increases for Bell County water customers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office recently stepped in to help save a lot of people in one Southeastern Kentucky county thousands of dollars.

According to a news release from the AG’s office, the Office of Rate Intervention (ORI) met with the Public Service Commission asking them to amend a suggested rate increase from Water Service Kentucky.

The original proposed increase of 38.32% would have taken the average monthly bill for customers, including 6,000 of them in Bell County, from $28.68 to $41.81.

Through expert testimony, attorneys from ORI were able to convince the PSC the increase was too much.

“Water Service Kentucky requested water utility rate increases that would significantly burden Kentuckians who are already struggling financially due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Attorney General Cameron in the release.

Earlier this month, the PSC approved a rate increase that will only add $4.45 a month to bills.

