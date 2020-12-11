Are health departments seeing post Thanksgiving COVID-19 case surge?

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Health officials at the Laurel County Health Department tell WYMT that they have averaged more than 30 cases of COVID-19 per day the past month.

Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department Mark Hensley said it is 50/50. Some folks followed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on holiday gatherings and others did not.

”I feel like throughout the Commonwealth that the virus is in every corner and in between of every county,” said Hensley.

Hensley said the county’s case numbers are average. On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear reported more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19. Hensley said he believes Thanksgiving positive cases are catching up.

”We feel like in addition to the Thanksgiving get-togethers and plus we’re in the winter months,” said Hensley. “Where people are gathering inside which, you know, could possibly help spread the virus,” he added.

Bell County Public Health Director Teresa Hunter said contact tracers identified nearly ten cases who attended a Thanksgiving gathering. She said she hopes contact tracing stopped the virus from spreading any further.

”I have several people doing this [contact tracing] 24/7,” said Hunter.

Hunter said we are at the two-week mark past Thanksgiving. She said now is too early to tell if Bell County will see an increase from Thanksgiving because she said not everyone celebrated on Thanksgiving day.

“That when we ask these people to quarantine that they abide by that, and help to keep down the spread,” added Hunter.

Both health departments are expected to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the week of Christmas.

