160 new jobs coming to Southwest Virginia in January

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that 160 new jobs will be created in Scott County by a medical records company.

According to a release from the governor’s office, eHealth Technologies, Inc. will invest $375,000 in the establishment of a new customer support center in the county.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports in a news conference, officials said the investment will create 160 jobs in a five-year span.

The release describes eHealth Technologies as “a provider of medical record and image retrieval and clinical intelligence services.”

“The growth of telehealth during the pandemic has created an increased demand for companies like eHealth Technologies that provide innovative solutions to streamline health information and enhance patient care,” Governor Northam said in the release. “Southwest Virginia is proactively working with its higher education partners to equip the workforce with 21st-century skills, and this announcement is a reflection of that progress. We thank eHealth Technologies for creating 160 new jobs in Scott County, and stand ready to support their success as they work to deliver much-needed services to hospital systems and healthcare organizations across the nation.”

eHealth Technologies CEO Jeff Markin said the investment into the new center in Scott County was a smart decision.

“This expansion in Southwest Virginia is the right next step in our strategic growth plan,” said Markin. “We appreciate the support received from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission-backed InvestSWVA team, and we are excited to grow our partnerships around the Commonwealth of Virginia. This Scott County expansion will enable eHealth Technologies to strengthen our focus on helping the clinicians we serve get seamless access to the healthcare information they need—when they need it—for the benefit of patients receiving critical care.”

Hiring for the newly created jobs is starting immediately, according to InvestSWVA. While the facility will be located in Scott County, Wise and Lee County and even parts of Southeastern Kentucky should see an economic boost.

Mountain Empire Community College just outside Big Stone Gap is also a partner in the initiative. The president of the college said she is excited to help train the expanding workforce.

“eHealth Technologies will be a game changer for talent development in Southwest Virginia,” said Dr. Kris Westover, President of MECC. “Mountain Empire Community College has a successful track record of preparing the region’s workforce for careers in health information management, and we are proud to partner with eHealth Technologies on developing a well-trained workforce that will ensure the highest level of customer service and, ultimately, patient care.”

Officials announced the new center is expected to open sometime in January 2021.