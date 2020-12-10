WKYT Fact Check | Concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Questions and concerns are still in the air about a vaccine which was developed and tested in less than a year. Lexington’s Dr. Ryan Stanton says even though the coronavirus is new, the Pfizer vaccine isn’t.

“This particular vaccine was one that was actually being created for another version of coronavirus a few years ago that never got finished completely because the cases didn’t pick up to the point that made it feasible to complete the vaccine,” Dr. Stanton said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights that the vaccine will not give you COVID-19, because it doesn’t use the live virus that causes it. Studies have shown that it can cause symptoms like a fever or headache as the immune system adjusts. The Pfizer vaccine showed about 90 to 95 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 in clinical trials.

“But that five to ten percent that can get it were very mild cases,” Dr. Stanton said.

The CDC says experts don’t know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated, but they do know herd immunity can’t be achieved through natural spreading of the virus. And even if you’ve had COVID-19, you’ll still need the vaccine.

“Because what we’re seeing, especially with minor cases or the asymptomatic COVID positives, is they are building a long lasting immune response. So in my case, which was a relatively mild case of COVID, I may be protected for three to six months,” Dr. Stanton said.

Even though the vaccine is ready, Dr. Stanton warns we’re still several months away from widespread availability. The first injections will go to long-term care facilities and healthcare workers. That’s why he’s encouraging people to not be scared of the vaccine.

“If 96 to 98 percent of physicians are behind it, you can get behind it too,” Dr. Stanton said.

Pfizer is still studying how long the vaccine will be effective, so it’s not clear if this will be an annual injection.

