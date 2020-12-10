Wearing a mask won’t be a thing of the past when COVID vaccinations begin, Kentucky doctor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway in the United Kingdom, and the FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization for vaccines in the United States soon.

Health leaders are reminding Americans the process of returning to normalcy will be slow. They contend that wearing a mask won’t be a thing of the past when vaccinations begin. Despite the excitement over the vaccines, health experts say getting back to normal will take time and masks must be part of people’s daily lives.

“It is confusing because people think we have the silver bullet coming and [think] ‘I get my vaccine and why do I need to wear a mask still?’” Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Medical Group Dr. Joseph Flynn explained to WAVE 3 News.

The first vaccines available from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.

“So, you don’t generate full immunity or begin to until the booster,” Flynn said. “So, for the Pfizer product, it’s a dose. Then 21 days later you get the second dose, and then it’s sometime after that when you gain full immunity.”

Moderna’s vaccine has a 28-day booster, so again, full immunity won’t come for weeks.

“I’m at increased risk in shedding virus to infect somebody else,” Flynn said of that window of weeks.

For someone who gets vaccinated or who has had COVID-19 recently, Flynn said they may be immune from the virus’ symptoms. However, he added that doesn’t mean they can’t be carriers, especially for those living or working in close quarters with others.

“We all need to understand that we still can carry the virus even if we’re immune to it ourselves,” he stressed. “If I’m not wearing a mask and you sneeze and I get infected, my body now is fighting that infection. You’ll see a decrease in the amount of virus I’m carrying over time, but I have to fight that infection.”

Wearing a mask properly over the nose is still the most effective way to protect unvaccinated people, Flynn contended. However, it’s how long the public can expect to keep wearing them that’s the mystery.

“That’s the hardest question to answer,” he said. “It comes down to two things. First, how many doses are available nationally, and second, how willing people to are to take the vaccine.”

Flynn’s firm message to the public is to wear a mask and take the COVID vaccine when it’s offered; he said it may be the only way of getting life back to normal.

