Advertisement

Watch the progress: Timelapse of Brent Spence Bridge repairs

It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of...
It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of thousands of people use it each day to cross the Ohio River.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of thousands of people use it each day to cross the Ohio River.

No one is more aware of that than Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and the workers who are trying feverishly to repair the bridge following the Nov. 11 fiery truck collision that shut it down.

[ Before and after: Fire and Brent Spence Bridge Damage (video) ]

The KYTC recently tweeted a timelapse video of the repairs to tout the progress that has been made.

It’s pretty amazing when you see all that’s been accomplished in under two weeks.

At last update, Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said they are on track to reopen the bridge by Dec. 23.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear believes COVID-19 is slowing, but numbers are still too high
Woman killed in Perry County fire identified
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Wednesday
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
Restaurant officials at Huddle House in Hazard say restaurant is to be rebuilt
How to save on electric bills, Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31
How to save on electric bills: Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31

Latest News

Long-time Clay County educator dies from COVID-19, family remembers her life and legacy
Long-time Clay County educator dies from COVID-19, family remembers her life and legacy
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday
Anthony Lewis sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Marlena Hurt at 6.
Anthony Lewis sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Marlena Hurt at 6.
LPD took ten reports of tire slashings in an East Lincoln neighborhood early Saturday
One dead after shooting in Johnson County
Questions and concerns are still in the air about a vaccine which was developed and tested in...
WKYT Fact Check | Concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine