Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports schedule

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association are holding their December Board of Control meeting.

You can watch that live below:

On the agenda is the discussion of the start date of winter sports, including basketball. During the November meeting, the Board of Control voted to push the start date to January 4th, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of right now, practices are allowed to start Monday, December 14th. Annual basketball tournaments are scheduled to start in early March with the Sweet 16 happening in mid to late March. That could change based on the outcome of Thursday’s meeting.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.