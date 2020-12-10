Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases in one day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported the highest number of cases reported in one day during his Thursday news conference.

The governor announced 4,324 new cases and 28 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate has fallen for the seventh day in a row at 9.13%.

At least 213,450 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,146.

30,605 people have recovered from the virus. 3,064,833 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/10 (WYMT)

As of Wednesday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

