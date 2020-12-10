Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases in one day

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(WKYT)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported the highest number of cases reported in one day during his Thursday news conference.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 4,324 new cases and 28 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate has fallen for the seventh day in a row at 9.13%.

At least 213,450 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,146.

30,605 people have recovered from the virus. 3,064,833 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/10
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/10(WYMT)

As of Wednesday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear believes COVID-19 is slowing, but numbers are still too high
Woman killed in Perry County fire identified
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Wednesday
The Huddle House in Hazard on fire.
Huddle House in Hazard heavily damaged in fire
How to save on electric bills, Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31
How to save on electric bills: Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31

Latest News

Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital not overwhelmed after seeing uptick in COVID-19 patients
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Warm Friday, gloomy weather returns this weekend
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Marlena Hurt
Sarah Mills
Update: Golden Alert canceled, Hazard woman found safe