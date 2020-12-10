Warm Friday, gloomy weather returns this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have one more day of dry, warm weather before the gloomy weather returns this weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see those mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping near 40 for most of us. Those valleys could get a lot colder though so don’t be surprised if you wake up to temperatures in the 30s.

We will start out your Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs getting into the mid-60s! Enjoy it because the nice weather goes away this weekend. Clouds will increase later Friday evening and overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s due to that thick cloud cover.

The Weekend

This weekend looks gross. Sorry, there is no other way to put that really. Gloomy skies will take over this weekend. Saturday a cold front will arrive and bring us gusty winds and scattered showers. Winds could gust anywhere from 20-30 MPH. If you have any outdoor Christmas decorations you might want to tie them down!

We will dry out for most of the day Sunday, but a rain and snow mix is possible later Sunday night into early Monday morning as another system moves across the deep south. I don’t think we will see a lot of moisture with this system Sunday night, but with temperatures dropping some areas might see a rain/snow mix. Since we’ve been on the warm side the past few days, I don’t expect much to stick either if we do see some snow showers. Higher elevations have the best chance. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

We will likely see the clouds throughout most of the day Monday. Highs will only get into the lower 40s with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-20s. If we do see snow showers Monday, they will be mainly in the morning hours.

We should see drier weather and some sunshine return Tuesday. Another system might move in Wednesday and maybe bring us a better chance of seeing a rain/snow mix. More on that later.

