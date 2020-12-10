Advertisement

Virginia Gov. Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday

(Tom Tom Foundation)
By WWBT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam says he’ll announce more restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 during a briefing on Thursday.

Right now, it’s unclear what exactly his plans are.

Virginia hit records Wednesday with the number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Under current restrictions, gatherings are limited to 25 people. Restaurants must also close at midnight and all alcohol sales have to stop at 10 p.m.

Northam did not initially say if his new restrictions would be more oriented towards business changes or altered stay-at-home orders.

The announcement comes on the heels of North Carolina’s governor announcing a new curfew on Tuesday, and Baltimore, Maryland saying they’ll close indoor and outdoor dining starting Friday.

Northam will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday.

