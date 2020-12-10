Sunny and mild stretch of weather continues for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fairly nice day yesterday and it looks like we’ll see a repeat of that for your Thursday.

Today and Tomorrow

It will be another chilly start in the valleys with some slightly warmer temperatures on the ridges this morning. Sunshine will warm us up quickly, potentially taking us into the low 60s later today. You may see a few clouds from time to time, but nothing major. Clear skies are around tonight and that will take us back into the 30s in the valleys and 40s on the ridges.

Friday, a few more clouds will push into the region, but the sun shines through them for one more day ahead of our next system this weekend. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s for the warmest day in the next seven. Clouds will increase Friday night and we could see a stray shower late. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday could be soggy at times. Highs will still manage to climb into the mid to upper 50s before dropping into the low 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday is trying to trend a little drier on the models right now, but I’m going to keep a stray chance in for now, especially early. Temperatures will start in the 40s and drop into the low 30s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

The potential system we were tracking for early next week looks to be losing some of its momentum. While we could see a flake or a sprinkle at times, I don’t think it’s going to be a major player at this point. It will be one of the colder days in the forecast and some areas may not may it out of the upper 30s for highs.

Tuesday looks drier and slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.

