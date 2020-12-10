Advertisement

Starbucks plans to open 22K stores in coming decade

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.
By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is looking to expand in the coming decade.

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.

These will include new types of stores, like smaller locations, drive-thrus and ones with curbside pickup options.

Starbucks has been struggling since the pandemic started. With employees working from home, commute coffees have been limited.

For stores open at least 13 months, sales fell 9% from June to September, compared to the same period last year.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear believes COVID-19 is slowing, but numbers are still too high
Woman killed in Perry County fire identified
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Wednesday
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
How to save on electric bills, Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31
How to save on electric bills: Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31

Latest News

A surfer died after being bitten by a shark in Hawaii.
Surfer bitten by a shark in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.
Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3′s shooting death
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
FILE - In this July 7, 2016, file photo, national security adviser Susan Rice on the South Lawn...
Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports schedule