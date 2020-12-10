Some employers may require workers to get COVID vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the country gets closer to having access to COVID-19 vaccines, it poses a set of legal issues for employers: Can they require employees to get it?

Pfizer and Moderna have applied for emergency use authorizations in the United States for their COVID vaccines, something the Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to begin discussing.

“Any employer may require this vaccine to be taken. It’ll be done more in a backhanded way of making it a job requirement,” Louisville employment attorney Kurt Scharfenberger said.

For example, Scharfenberger said there would have to be a job criteria for a certain position requiring the candidate to be vaccinated. He said if the place of employment requires the employee to interact with people on a regular basis, like at a hospital, school or jail, he believes the employer could make the COVID-19 vaccine part of the new job criteria.

“The government can and has in many instances required a vaccine for all citizens,” Scharfenberger said. “They do that through the police power of the constitution. So I think employers will be out on their own for this.”

Some companies and school districts already require certain vaccinations. Scharfenberger believes the COVID-19 vaccine will fall under the same category.

At this time, no local school districts have made an announcement about requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he said there is a potential problem with requiring the vaccine too soon: No one knows the potential long-term side effects.

Usually, the FDA would have more time to test a vaccine for all potential side effects, but because of the rising global pandemic, a COVID-19 vaccine has to be approved through the FDA’s emergency use authorization. Therefore, if the government or an employer requires the vaccine right now, it could hurt someone in the long run. If that happens, Scharfenberger said the employer could be held liable.

“If an employer is going to require someone to take this vaccination, they’re probably going to have to coordinate with them to make sure that they have a health care provider approve the vaccination for that individual person,” Scharfenberger said.

He urges patients to consult with their doctor before getting the COVID vaccine. If for some reason someone cannot get it because of an underlying health condition and an employer requires them to get it, they should get it in writing and take the documentation to their employer to ask for an accommodation.

