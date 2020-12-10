Search parties continue for missing woman in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been almost two weeks since Jill Clayton’s family last heard from her.

Clayton’s absence from the family Thanksgiving dinner raised some red flags but it wasn’t until her oldest sister went to her home that they realized something was really wrong.

Katherine Holbrook, sister: “She said, ‘I went to check on Jill, her phone is there, her purse is there, the car is there, so do you think I’m being crazy right now or do you think something is wrong’,” Clayton’s sister Katherine Holbrook said. “And I said, ‘I think I’m hanging up the phone with you and I’m calling the police’.”

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has led up search parties in the area of CCC Trail near Clayton’s home even using tracking and cadaver dogs.

“I kept finding myself getting nauseous and kind of like dry heaving,” Holbrook said. “Because knowing something is a possibility and then actually seeing a dog sniffing for your loved one, I can’t even describe that feeling, it’s sickening.”

But still, no sign of Clayton.

Sheriff Matt Sparks said Clayton’s boyfriend Gary Jeffries is the main person of interest in the case.

But, new tips and leads have been hard to come by.

“It is kind of a rural area of the county,” Sheriff Sparks said. “There’s not a whole lot of houses side by side, there’s some distance between the residences in that area, so I think that’s part of it.”

But, Clayton’s family isn’t giving up, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Holbrook: “Even if you think it isn’t important, just please let us know,” Holbrook said. “Because, to us, it could be the thing that helps us to find her.”

Another search party is planned for Friday morning. Anyone who wants to volunteer to help can meet at the Rowan County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

