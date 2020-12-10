Advertisement

Mountain Parkway closed in Magoffin County due to construction

(MGN)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials tell WYMT part of one of the busiest roads in Eastern Kentucky will be closed for a while on Thursday.

We’re told ongoing construction has closed the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County until later in the day.

The road is closed near Cal Creek and the nearby overpass.

Salyersville Police tells us the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

We will update you when it re-opens.

