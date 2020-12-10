Long-time Clay County educator dies from COVID-19, family remembers her life and legacy

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lynda Roberts was a wife, mom, grandmother, and cancer survivor.

Roberts also was an educator for more than 30 years. She taught at Hacker Elementary School in Clay County where she became principal and then worked as a supervisor of county testing and preschools.

“She taught first grade and they loved to comb her hair, and just sit in her lap, they were just all over her,” said Lynda’s sister Janis Bowling.

On November 10, Lynda tested positive for COVID-19.

“You lose taste and smell, those things,” said Lynda’s grandson Jacob Roberts. “They start sort of mild, they gradually become more severe, respiratory issues, things like that,” he added.

Jacob said his grandmother’s symptoms grew worse. She was flown from a hospital in Manchester to Pikeville Medical Center where she Sepsis and COVID-19. Lynda died on Monday.

“She was ventilated and ran through the course of treatment,” said Roberts.

The family wants Lynda and others who died from COVID-19 to be remembered for their lives and not a statistic.

“When you look at each one of those numbers, you realize there’s a story behind it, there’s a person there, it personalizes it,” said Roberts.

The family told stories of Lynda’s daylily garden and how much she loved everyone she met.

“I’ve had so many calls and so many texts about her and what she had done for them, just a wonderful person,” said Bowling.

