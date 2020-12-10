Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and three deaths on Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported that a 56-year-old man died from the virus. Health officials also reported 49 new cases bringing the total to 2,943 with 1,133 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported the county’s ninth death and 20 new cases. This brings the county’s total to 1,480 with 210 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported that an 89-year-old man from Owsley County died. This brings the county’s death toll to nine. Owsley County also reported one new case bringing the total to 261 with 116 of those active. Knott County reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 639 with 183 of those active. Lee County has three new cases bringing the total to 326 with 116 of those active. There are seven new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 368 with 160 of those active. Letcher County reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 607 with 219 of those active. There are 21 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 1,152 with 404 of those active. Wolfe County has four new cases bringing the total to 207 with 90 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 1,475 with 144 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported seven new cases and four probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,010 with 396 of those active. In Jackson County, there are three new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 441 with 122 of those active. Rockcastle County has two new cases and 11 probable cases bringing the total to 531 with 104 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 43 new cases bringing the total to 1,754 with 376 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 36 new cases with eight of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,491 with 214 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 24 new cases bringing the total to 1,114.

The Magoffin County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Dollar General Store beside Walgreens. Health officials say if you visited the store on December 8th you may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the total to 542 with 109 of those active.

