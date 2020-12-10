Advertisement

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital not overwhelmed after seeing uptick in COVID-19 patients

Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - State health officials released a map showing increasing cases of COVID-19. Southern and south-central Kentucky was listed as a region for major concern which is the same region that draws into Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

“There are some in the ICU and some requiring regular in patient care,” said Dr. David Thomas.

Dr. Thomas says that Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has experienced an increase in patients, but with adequate resources, he believes they will not run short on anything.

“It’s never been a place where we are just stuck with full capacity and nowhere to put anyone,” he said.

Dr. Sandy Schuldhesiz, another doctor in Somerset, took her husband to be treated at the ER and was told all COVID beds were full. She eventually found him a bed in Elizabethtown.

“This false reality that everyone is going to be there to take care of you, that there is always going to be a bed,” she said.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital officials say they cannot speak specifically about Dr. Schuldheisz’s husband, but they say the capacity is fluent and can change based on a number of different factors.

“But no one that requires medical attention will be turned away,” said Dr. Thomas.

The map of surging cases shows Somerset is in a region where 95% of the ICU’s are filled. Lake Cumberland currently has 30 COVID-19 patients.

“So we’re definitely seeing an uptick in cases, but despite that we do have adequate resources right now. Not running short on anything. Do have enough ICU care for anyone who needs it,” said Dr. Thomas.

Dr. Thomas has meetings every day to plan for every possible COVID related situation.

