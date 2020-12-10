Advertisement

KHSAA keeps start date for basketball season the same, alters Sweet Sixteen window

Wednesday marked the start to the girl's Sweet Sixteen. A day where tough decisions have been made across the board in college and professional sports.(WKYT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Board of Control decided on Thursday to keep the start of the high school basketball season the same while pushing back the Sweet Sixteen window. The board voted, 12-5 to keep the same start dates for practice and competition.

Practice can start for schools on Monday, December 14 with competition starting on Monday, January 4, 2021.

For the Sweet Sixteen state tournaments, the board voted to push back the Sweet Sixteen window to March 29-April 8.. The board first voted against moving the Sweet Sixteen tournaments to April 24-May 9. The vote was 9-8.

The original dates for the Sweet Sixteen were March 3 and March 10 for the boys and girls tournaments, respectively.

The board moved did not vote on other winter sports during the meeting, including wrestling, swimming and bowling.

KHSAA Board of Control Meeting

KHSAA officials are holding the December Board of Control meeting. On the agenda is the discussion of the start date of winter sports, including basketball, which is currently scheduled for January 4th, 2021.

Posted by WYMT on Thursday, December 10, 2020

