Hwy. 15 closed in Knott County following crash

Hwy. 15 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash.
Hwy. 15 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash.(WCTV)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Both directions of Hwy. 15 are closed in Knott County following a two-vehicle crash.

Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 13 tell us the accident happened near the Carr Creek Marina at around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Multiple emergency response crews are on the scene.

Police could not estimate when the road will be back open and do not have the details of any injuries at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

