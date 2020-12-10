Advertisement

Huddle House in Hazard on fire

The Huddle House in Hazard on fire.
The Huddle House in Hazard on fire.(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews are battling a major fire at the Huddle House in Hazard.

Flames can be seen coming from the roof in the picture above.

We are told the Hal Rogers Parkway is not shut down but you will want to avoid that area if you can.

It is not known how the fire started and no injuries have been reported.

We currently have a reporter at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Perry County fire identified
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3 million COVID-19 tests in Kentucky, 20 deaths
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Victims identified in Pike County Fire
COVID19
Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Ring camera catches porch pirate steal packages, Christmas gifts
Ring camera catches porch pirate steal packages, Christmas gifts
A search party is planned for Friday morning to focus on the area around CCC Trail near...
Search parties continue for missing woman in Rowan County
Minnie Park Christmas lights display.
Floyd County community lights up park for teacher diagnosed with colon cancer- 6 p.m.
MGN
Wearing a mask won’t be a thing of the past when COVID vaccinations begin, Kentucky doctor says