Golden Alert: Have you seen me?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with Hazard Police Department need your help finding a missing Hazard woman.

Officers issued a Golden Alert for 22-year-old Sarah Mills.

She was last seen late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning around Pecan Street in Lothair.

Mills was wearing a grey or tan stripped shirt, blue tennis shoes and a tan jacket, though police said she may have changed into a metallic pink jacket and black pants.

Police said Mills has an intellectual disability.

If you know where Mills is or any other information, you are urged to call the Hazard Police Department at 1-606-436-2222.

