Experts: Mental health struggles often amplified around the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We are getting down to the last few weeks of 2020, a year most will never forget.

As many look forward to a new year, and perhaps a fresh start, it’s important to remember the lessons from 2020, most notably how to roll with the changes life brings.

Many are feeling the impacts of isolation, depression, the unrelenting fear of contracting COVID-19 and maybe even financial stress. There’s a lot to manage, and mental health experts say there’s no shame in not feeling confident about things.

“COVID has had a pretty big impact on mental health,” Dr. Christopher Kleather, with UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement Chief Medical Officer, said. “We’re seeing increasing rates of depression, suicide, substance abuse, tobacco abuse, and it’s not only in adults. There is a lot of concern on impact of children.”

Kleather said it’s important to recognize your holiday stress triggers and relievers. A big part of your language and behavior right now should be caring for yourself first.

“A lot of it is about what you like or enjoy, anything that will allay or sway stress,” said Dr. Jay Miller, Dean of the College of Social work at the University of Kentucky. “That is what you should try to do.”

Miller is also the director of the Self Care Lab at the College of Social Work at the University of Kentucky.

“We run projects called global self-care initiative,” Miller said. “What we do is run self-care practices across the country. What we find consistently is that the United States falls far below other countries as it relates to engaging in practices of self-care.”

Consider safe, socially-distanced visits and check-ins on loved ones. Arrange virtual family gatherings to bring together people who might be scattered around in different places.

“Some family members may live in longterm-care facilities or assisted-living facilities,” Kleather said. “The impact of COVID has been especially hard for them.”

Do a drive-by, send cards, pictures, write a letter or email to a loved one. It can help you and the other person. If you are alone for the holidays, treat yourself to some quality, festive dinners at home. Even if eating alone.

“We have to adapt and overcome,” Kleather said.

If you have health insurance, take advantage of your benefits. Many providers offer short-term free services for mental health.

