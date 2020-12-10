Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres: Positive test for coronavirus but ‘feeling fine’

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.”

Production on her daytime talk show has been paused until January, producer Telepictures said in a statement that followed DeGeneres’ Thursday announcement.

In an Instagram post, DeGeneres said anyone who was in close contact with her has been notified, adding that she’s following “all proper CDC guidelines,” a reference to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” DeGeneres said in her post.

Reruns of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were to air starting Thursday.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, DeGeneres shifted to taping without a studio audience, as did other talk shows. When the series began its 18th season in September, her show added fans virtually into the seats, then said it would allow a few dozen people into the studio.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear believes COVID-19 is slowing, but numbers are still too high
Woman killed in Perry County fire identified
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Wednesday
The Huddle House in Hazard on fire.
Huddle House in Hazard heavily damaged in fire
How to save on electric bills, Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31
How to save on electric bills: Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31

Latest News

The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
One-day US coronavirus-related deaths top 3,100, more than D-Day or 9/11
There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind...
Dairy Queen ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for $10K worth of food in Minn.
There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind...
Minn. Dairy Queen’s ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for about $10K worth of food
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
A Pinellas County, Florida couple that has been married for 17 years have been reunited with...
Married couple reunited with ring lost on beach