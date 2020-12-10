Advertisement

COVID exposure closes judge executive’s office in one county

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - One county leader announced on social media Thursday that his office will be closed temporarily due to exposure to the coronavirus.

Martin County Judge Executive William Davis posted on the Martin County Fiscal Court Facebook page contract tracing from the health department discovered the exposure.

In the post, officials say the person who later tested positive visited the office on December 2nd. They say the individual was not showing symptoms at the time, but out of an abundance of caution, the office will be closed on Thursday, December 10th and Friday, December 11th.

The judge and his staff will also quarantine at home.

