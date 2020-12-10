Anthony Lewis sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Marlena Hurt

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

On Thursday Anthony Lewis appeared in Perry County Circuit Court for the final sentencing in the murder case of Marlena Hurt.

Hurt was killed in the Bobby Davis Park in Perry County during the Summer of 2019.

The judge sentencing Lewis to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Scott Blair, Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney, says he plead a couple of weeks ago but COVID-19 delayed the sentencing until Thursday.

“He did plea to life without the possibility of parole and that’s the only way I would except a plea was it had to have the caveat without the possibility of parole,” said Blair. “With Covid, a lot of the detention centers have had to move some of the prisoners around with the outbreaks. When they move them there’s always a quarantine time that they have to be in like I guess a lockdown or quarantine for a certain period of time so we’ve had to reschedule a couple of times. "

Blair says nothing will replace the void her family and friends now live with.

" They were happy that he’s going to be in jail for life and there’s nothing else or nobody else he can hurt and I hope the community can take solace in knowing that he’s going to be there and he can’t ever be out to hurt anybody,” said Blair. “They won’t have to go to parole hearings. They won’t have to sit across from him time after time after time and you know relive this horrible tragedy that happened to them. "

He says this case also sends a message to others.

“I mean this is the second murder trial that we’ve completed since I’ve been in office. The first one was 50 years and this was life without the possibility of parole. This is just something that’s not gonna be tolerated. "

The Department of Corrections will determine where Lewis will be housed in the future.

