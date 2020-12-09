What do I have? Cold, allergies, the flu, or COVID?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19, a cold, allergies, the flu ... they all have similar symptoms. How do you know what you have?

Before your brain panics, here is a breakdown of the common symptoms:

COVID vs. Cold:

You will usually have a cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose with both COVID and a cold. COVID patients will often experience muscle aches, fatigue, and a fever. Those symptoms can sometimes happen with a cold. Sneezing rarely happens with COVID, but sometimes happens with a cold. Diarrhea is often associated with COVID but rarely with a cold. Nausea and vomiting sometimes happen with COVID, but never with a cold.

“With a cold, similar to the flu, you can have symptoms two or three days after you have been infected for that virus to take effect,” Dr. Steven Patton, with Norton Healthcare in Louisville, said. “Where with COVID, the virus can take anywhere from two to 14 days.”

COVID vs. Allergies:

COVID patients will often experience a cough or fatigue, but only some allergy sufferers will. Also, fever or muscle aches never happen with allergies. Common allergy symptoms such as itchy nose, eyes, mouth or inner ear never happen with COVID. Sneezing, another common allergy symptom, rarely happens with COVID. Sore throat? COVID patients will usually get one, but not an allergy sufferer. A runny nose or a stuffy nose are typical symptoms for both COVID and allergies. Pink eye can be found in both. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea never happen with allergies.

“People do have this misconception (that) it’s cold now, and allergies should go away, but let’s think about the house filtering system, the air circulating,” Patton said.

COVID vs. Flu:

We can’t forget the flu. You can have both at the same time. Symptoms for COVID and flu are similar. With both, you can have a cough, muscle aches, fatigue, a sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose or shortness of breath. As far as a fever, you can usually experience that with COVID, and usually, but not always, with the flu. Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea can sometimes come with both COVID and the flu. The big difference is the new loss of taste or smell that usually happens with COVID and rarely happens with the flu. There are several antiviral drugs that can be used to treat the flu. Also, you can get an annual flu vaccine to help reduce your risk.

