Warming trend underway for the next several days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly morning, sunny skies take over and quickly push our temperatures upward later today.

Today and Tonight

It will be a frosty start to your Wednesday, but the sunshine will out soon enough. Give yourself time to warm those cars up early. Highs will top out in the low to mid-50s this afternoon.

Tonight, look for clear skies. Valleys will drop to around 30 while the ridges will stay in the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday and Friday are basically a carbon copy of Wednesday, with one exception: Warmer temperatures. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 50s and we could make it into the low 60s on Friday. Enjoy that, because changes come this weekend.

Our next system looks to move in Friday night and linger off and on through the weekend. The best rain chances are on Saturday, but some scattered chances will linger into Sunday too. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, but will start to crash during the day on Sunday.

