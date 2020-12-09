Advertisement

UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’' of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service in England, said health authorities were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,’' Powis said in a statement. “Both are recovering well.”

The comments came as Dr. June Raine, head of the MHRA, told a Parliamentary committee that regulators had received reports of two allergic reactions from the vaccine.

“We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature,” she said. “But If we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience with the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately.

Raine’s comments came as part of a general discussion of how her agency will continue to monitor people who receive the vaccine authorized for emergency use last week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire kills one in Perry County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3 million COVID-19 tests in Kentucky, 20 deaths
Victims identified in Pike County Fire
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Brandon Wilson
Near-fatal incident: Kentucky parents arrested after child ingests drugs, police say

Latest News

FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
High court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief, cuts employment benefit
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death